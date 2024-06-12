Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $707,782. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

