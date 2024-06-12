Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys New Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.07% of FIGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in FIGS by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 166,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in FIGS by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in FIGS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock valued at $155,648 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $941.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

