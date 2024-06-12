Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires Shares of 31,775 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.05% of Verint Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,098 shares of company stock worth $4,950,815 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.