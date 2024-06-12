Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 58,447 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 481.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Silk Road Medical worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 5.2 %

SILK opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

