Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $18,255,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in New York Times by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 316,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 828,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

