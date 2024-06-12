Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE G opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

