Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $933,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

