Bokf Na Sells 2,368 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $405,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

