Bokf Na Sells 1,807 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $292.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

