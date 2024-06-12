Bokf Na Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.