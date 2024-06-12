Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

