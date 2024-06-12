F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 51,047 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.64.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

