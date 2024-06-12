Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

