PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Up 11.4%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 30,227,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 29,730,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -144.90 and a beta of 2.42.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.