Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Down 15.4%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 813,929,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 290,067,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Tower Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Resources
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.