Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Down 15.4%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 813,929,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 290,067,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

