State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.47. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,953 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

