Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,557 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Canaan by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 27.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 803,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 747,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Stock Performance

CAN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. Analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

About Canaan

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

