Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 5,479 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $408.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.96 and a 200-day moving average of $354.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $231.76 and a 1 year high of $430.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

