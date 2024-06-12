Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solitario Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Solitario Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Solitario Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

