Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$51.09 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

