Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.52. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

