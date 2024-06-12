The Middleby Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

MIDD opened at $124.22 on Wednesday. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

