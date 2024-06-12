Zacks Research Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $3,167,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

