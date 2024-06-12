Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KB Home by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

