Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Cut by Analyst

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.39. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

