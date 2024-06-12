Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPL Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PPL in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PPL opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
