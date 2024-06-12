Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Issued By Northland Capmk

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 347.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

