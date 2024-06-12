Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Cut by Analyst

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 588,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

