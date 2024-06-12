Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Insmed Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INSM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

