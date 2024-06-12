Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

ITR opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

