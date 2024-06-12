Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$25.12 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.