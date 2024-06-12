CoreCivic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

