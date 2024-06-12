Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 113.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,019 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 307.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

