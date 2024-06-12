Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 199,062 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Xponential Fitness worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPOF stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

