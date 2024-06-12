Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 1,836.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of Climb Global Solutions worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,753,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 77.9% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

