Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,207 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 568,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

