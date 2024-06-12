Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,003 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.32% of Radiant Logistics worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,669 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

