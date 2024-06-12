127,055 Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GVA opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GVA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.