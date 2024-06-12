Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

