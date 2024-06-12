California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Holdings Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of CALB opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Research analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Report on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.