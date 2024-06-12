State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 26,659 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 347.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 135,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.69 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

