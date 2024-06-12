Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,838 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.10% of Graham worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHM opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

