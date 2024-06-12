Wasatch Advisors LP Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.