Wasatch Advisors LP Has $6.90 Million Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,835 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 0.4 %

AFCG stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

