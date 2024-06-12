State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,579 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,129,000 after acquiring an additional 532,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,403,000 after purchasing an additional 365,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

