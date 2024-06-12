Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 5,628 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of Karat Packaging worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Karat Packaging by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.07. Karat Packaging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.