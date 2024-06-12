Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,322. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

