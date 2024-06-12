Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.