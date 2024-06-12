Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $503.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $209,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

