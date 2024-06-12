Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

